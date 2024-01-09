Umar Hashidu on Monday assumed office as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc (KAEDC).

Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, disclosed this in a statement.

The new development came days after Yusuf Yahaya, the former managing director and chief executive officer, resigned from the company.

Mr Abdullahi said a brief handover ceremony presided over by Dafe Okpaneye, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) commissioner for legal licensing and compliance, was conducted at the company’s corporate headquarters in Kaduna on Monday.

“At the ceremony which was followed by a short interaction with staff, Mr Okpaneye thanked the former managing director for the work he had put in in the past 18 months to move the company forward.

“He charged Mr Hashidu to harness the talent and resources available to him to take Kaduna Electric to greater heights,” he said.

In his address to the executive management committee members and staff, Mr Hashidu urged every staff member to look in the mirror and challenge themselves to do better.

He stressed his belief in the ability of the management and staff to change the negative narrative about Kaduna Electric to a positive one.

Before his appointment, Mr Hashidu was the managing director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and Yola Electricity Distribution Company.

NERC had announced the removal of all the directors in KAEDC over its inability to pay the debt owed to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET).

The commission said the order takes effect from 1 January and remains in force until amended or revoked by subsequent orders issued by the commission.

