The police in Bayelsa State are investigating the death of a mother of three whose decomposing body was dumped in a gutter along a street in Yenagoa.

The police spokesperson in the state, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Mr Mohammed, an assistant superintendent of police, said a police team had evacuated the corpse and commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances behind her death.

He said no suspect has been arrested but investigation was on to track those responsible for her death.

NAN learnt that the corpse of the woman was discovered on Sunday morning following an offensive odour from the drainage where she was dumped.

Witnesses said the body showed signs that she may have been strangled before she was dumped in the gutter.

Residents of Akali Street identified the deceased as Ese, who hailed from the Egbo community in Delta.

She traded in cow skin, popularly known as Kpomo, at the Opolo market in Yenagoa.

Residents also said the deceased separated with her husband in April 2023.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

