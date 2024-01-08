Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sued a former Governor of the State, Rauf Aregbesola, before a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, for allegedly factionalising the party.

The party, through its counsels, Ayodele Kusamotu, Yemi Akingbade, R. Oloyede and B. Nwayen, asked the court to declare that the former governor cannot validly lead suspended members and other persons associating with them to launch a political faction and parallel-group, named Omoluabi Progressives, within the party.

The former Minister of Interior had recently launched Omoluabi Progressives within Osun APC.

In the suit, with number FHC/OS/CS/1/2024, filed before an Osogbo Federal High Court, APC contended that the launch of a factional political group within the party, with the use of the party’s logo, symbol and slogan, contravenes its constitution and that of the nation.

The party stressed that Mr Aregbesola has no constitutional power to launch a faction within its rank, and sought an order of the court to proscribe and prohibit the faction within APC in Osun.

It also prayed the court to restrain Aregbesola and his supporters from further forming any faction or parallel association.

The court process in the originating summons, dated 4 January and sighted on Monday, showed that the APC joined Mr Aregbesola, and three others, including the Independent National Electoral Commission, Rasheed Afolabi and Lani Baderinwa, Aregbesola’s loyalist and former Commissioner for Information in the state in the suit.

The plaintiff asked the court to order that “the 2nd Defendant (Aregbesola) cannot validly lead the 3rd-4th defendants (Afolabi and Baderinwa), who are suspended members of the plaintiff, or any other person or persons to form a parallel political association or group within a similar or same name of the plaintiff by using the plaintiff’s logo, symbol and slogan without registration with the 1st Defendant (INEC) in compliance with the provisions of section 221 and 222 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and provisions of section 75(1)(2)(3) and 79(1)(2)(3)(a)(b)(c) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“That 2nd-4th Defendants cannot launch a parallel political or a factional political group or association similar or in the same name of the plaintiff, to be holding a political meeting with the logo, symbol and slogan of the plaintiff without registration with the 1st Defendant in compliance with the provisions of sections 221 and 222 of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and provisions of sections 75(1)(2)(3) and 79(1)(2)(a)(b)(c) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from attending or recognising or accepting any congress or convention held or to be held by the 2nd -4th Defendants and any other persons associating with them in their factional and parallel political group or association, for the purpose of inaugurating or constituting the Executive Council or Committee of the Plaintiff at any level or nominating candidates for any elective positions under the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) in the name or on the platform of the plaintiff.”

It further sought an order prohibiting the illegal factional and parallel association of the 2nd -4th Defendants launched as Omoluabi Progressives (APC) in similar or same name as the plaintiff, impersonating the plaintiff’s registered logo, symbol and slogan, to function as a political group.

The APC also sought general damages of (N5,000,000.00) Five Million Naira jointly or severally against the 2nd-4th Defendants in favour of the plaintiff, a “cost of action at (N2,000, 000.00) Two Million Naira jointly or severally against the 2nd-4th Defendants in favour of the plaintiff” and a “10% Interest on the judgement sum until final liquidation.”

