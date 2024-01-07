Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabian authorities toward the smooth conduct of the 2024 Hajj.

Fatima Sanda-Usara, the assistant director, Public Affairs, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

” Nigeria under the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), solidified its commitment to a seamless Hajj by signing the 2024 (1445AH) Hajj Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

” The ceremony was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and had in attendance key representatives of Nigeria led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Tuggar and Malam Jalal Arabi, the acting Chairman of NAHCON.

” The host country’s contingent was led by the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Taufiq Al-Rabiah,” she said.

Mrs Sanda-Usara said that before the signing of the MoU, the two Ministers held brief discussions where Nigeria requested a lasting solution to the shortage of tents in Muna.

She also said the Nigerian government pressed for more favourable terms for the country’s carriers during the transportation of pilgrims for the holy pilgrimage.

She said the Nigerian team also invited the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah for a visit to the country.

Mrs Sanda-Usara quoted the Saudi Minister as acknowledging the challenge of space in Muna and assuring that efforts were being made to maximise the use of the available two million square metres for the over two million pilgrims that perform Hajj annually.

He expressed the ministry’s support for all measures aimed at giving pilgrims the best services and agreed to visit Nigeria soon.

Other participants at the meeting included the Nigerian Consul-General in Jeddah, Bello Kazaure, senior officers from the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and NAHCON.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Saudi Arabian Ministry for Hajj and Umrah had allocated 95,000 Hajj slots to Nigeria for the 2024 holy pilgrimage.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

