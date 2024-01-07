The police command in Lagos State has begun an investigation into the death of a yet-to-be-identified woman, whose dead body was found in a hotel room.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Mr Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, said that at about 6.17 p.m. on Friday, the manager of the hotel (name withheld) reported the case at the Trinity Police Station.

He said the manager reported that the same Friday, at 8.00 p.m., while on a routine check in the hotel rooms, she discovered the woman’s lifeless body on a bed.

“On receipt of the information, a team of detectives visited and cordoned off the scene, photographed the corpse and the room.

“Efforts are on top gear to evacuate the corpse to the morgue and locate the relatives of the deceased.

“We are working hard to unravel the identity of the yet unknown man, who lodged with the deceased and who allegedly fled the scene, for possible arrest,” he said.

(NAN)

