Police in Lagos State arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly beating a man to death over an allegation of car door theft, police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said on Sunday.
Mr Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, said the arrest was made after the widow of the deceased, reported the case at Iponri Police Division.
He said the woman reported on Thursday that while she was at home, she received a call that some people were beating her husband.
“In her report, she said they were beating her husband because he allegedly stole two doors of a car.
“She reported that on getting to the scene, she saw her husband in a pool of his blood and the assailants took him away in a tricycle.
“She further said that she heard later that her husband died on their way to the hospital and his corpse was abandoned in the tricycle,’’ Hundeyin said.
He added that the Divisional Police Officer at Iponri mobilised detectives, who arrested the two suspects and recovered the lifeless body of the victim.
Those arrested were a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old man.
“The corpse has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy just as an investigation has gone underway, Mr Hundeyin said.
(NAN)
