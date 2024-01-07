The Kano State Government has approved Monday, 8 January for the resumption of academic activities in primary and post-primary schools across the state for the second term session.

Balarabe Abdullahi, the director, Public Enlightenment in the Ministry of Education, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

Mr Abdullahi said that boarding schools were, however, expected to resume on Sunday, 7 January across the state.

“Pupils and students in day schools are to resume on Monday, 8 January.

“Parents/guardians of students to take note of the resumption date to ensure total compliance as appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against defaulting students/pupils in public schools, ” he said.

While appreciating, the cooperation and support given to the ministry, Mr Abdullahi said the government had renovated Girls Child’s Education School buses to facilitate the smooth conveyance of students to their respective schools.

” Kano State Government is taking all measures to bring positive changes toward improving both the primary and secondary education system of the state,” he said.

The ministry wished both teachers, students and pupils a successful second term academic session and emphasised that it would continue with intensive routine monitoring to ensure staff punctuality and efficiency.

(NAN)

