The Abia Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a popular On Air Personality, Chigozie Anumudu, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old boy in Aba.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to journalists in Umuahia on Saturday.

Ms Chinaka said that Mr Anumudu, otherwise called Mc Manosky, was being detained at the Estern Ngwa Police Station, Aba.

He is accused of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the boy (sodomy).

The police spokesperson stated that the suspect was arrested on 31 December 2023, at his residence, following complaints lodged at the Estern Ngwa Police Station by the father of the survivor.

She disclosed that the suspect is not a member of staff of any radio station, but operates as a freelancer in radio stations within Aba.

The PPRO quoted the survivor (name withheld) thus: “Mc Manosky took me to a place around Addrexx Hotel in Aba and gave me bread to eat.

READ ALSO:

“I refused, then Manosky slapped me, I fell on the bed and he climbed on me.

“I automatically slept off and when I woke up this morning, my anus was paining me badly.

“I asked Manosky what he did to me and he threatened me that if I tell anyone, he will kill me.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

