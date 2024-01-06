The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Saturday gifted an X user a petrol voucher worth N200,000 after her tweet went viral.

In the viral tweet, the Nigerian lady identified simply as MumZee on the social networking platform, revealed how she began waking up to cook for her husband at 4.50 a.m.

“I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 a.m,” the tweet reads.

Her tweet generated mixed reactions from X users, who questioned why she had to wake up that early to cook, while others hailed her for being a dutiful wife.

Since the tweet went viral, the lady has gotten over N2 million in cash donations from individuals on social media, alongside numerous other gifts.

After the tweet went viral, NNPC Ltd joined the list of donors to offer her a voucher donation redeemable at any of its retail stations nationwide.

NNPC Ltd in a tweet via its official X handle on Saturday said “Hello @_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free N200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow.

“We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Best wishes.”

A smartphone company, Infinix Nigeria, on Saturday also offered her its latest device, Infinix Hot 40.

“Hi, @_Debbie_OA we love that you use one of our phones currently. With that in mind, we would love you to experience the features of our latest device: The Infinix Hot 40.

“How does that sound?” the company tweeted.

