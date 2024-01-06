Doma United Football Club of Gombe State on Saturday returned to the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) log after beating Katsina United 2-0.

The Match Day 17 of the 2023/2024 season of the NPFL was played at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe.

With the win, Doma United now have 31 points and are ahead of Remo Stars and Lobi Stars, who both have 29 points each with a game in hand.

Two first-half goals from Bidemi Owoku and Samuel Enefiok in the second and eighth minutes of the game, respectively, gave the hosts their ninth win of the season.

Reaction

Speaking with journalists shortly after the match, Doma United’s head coach, Akinade Onigbinde, commended his players for “killing the game in the first half.”

Onigbinde described the victory as vital given their target to keep picking maximum points at home while picking at least a point away.

According to him, the win has encouraged them to work harder to remain in the top three positions by the end of February.

“It (the win) is a great one. We feel like continuing harder to get results and if the results keep coming, we are going to remain on top of the table.

“Our plan is to remain among the first three by February ending and if we can make it that way, it would be okay for us.

“Football is all about the result. It is not about how good the game was, if you play and win, that is the most important thing in football,” he said.

On how he snatched maximum points, he said he instructed his boys to take their chances and win the game in the first half.

“You observed the opponent played harder in the second.

“I talked to the boys from the beginning of the game, get your goals and feel relaxed. We killed the game from the first half,” he said.

The head coach of Katsina United, Bala Abubakar, turned down an interview request when approached by journalists.

In another game also played on Saturday, Bendel Insurance beat Rangers International 2-0 in Benin City.

