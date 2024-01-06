A Nigerian professor, Hyacinth Nwalieji has urged government at all levels and stakeholders to tackle challenges of climate change and flooding to ensure sustainable agricultural productivity and food supply.

Mr Nwalieji, a Lecturer at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra, made the call at the Fifth Okanga Aguleri Lecture, on Saturday.

The lecture had the theme: “Climate Change and Flooding in Omabala Region : Adopting For Sustainable Agriculture Yields And Relevance in Global Food Availability Index”.

He said though agriculture was highly dependent on the climate but the climate change could also have negative impact on crops, livestock, soil and water resources, rural communities and agricultural workers.

“More than 90 per cent of the population of the Omabala region in Anambra are engaged in agro-based activities.

“But over the years, adverse effects of climate change and annual flooding have continued to make these farmers and the people of Omabala region very vulnerable.

“The attendant devastation and destruction of their farmlands and sources of livelihood resulted in poor food supply due to unpredictable yields and produce,” he said.

Mr Nwalieji called for the adoption of modernised or climate-smart agriculture in the face of climate change.

He said that climate-smart agriculture included investment in irrigation, improved seed production system, upgrading crop storage facilities, improved low cost processing machinery and technology.

According to him, investments in greenhouse, improved livestock, farm mechanisation and development of rural infrastructure are also part of modernised agriculture.

He urged governments and stakeholders to make policies and investment to promote climate-smart agriculture.

Also speaking, the Anambra Commissioner for Environment, Felix Odumegwu, called for collective efforts to protect the environment from further devastation caused by erosion and flooding.

Earlier in his address, Igwe Michael Idigo of Aguleri, said the lecture was initiated as part of the ‘Ovala Aguleri’ celebration to enrich the knowledge of the people on environment and issues affecting their lives.

Mr Idigo said the lecture was also aimed at highlighting the need for attitudinal change toward the environment, the need for proper waste disposal as well as the need for adopting new agricultural system.

(NAN)

