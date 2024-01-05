The Police Command in Enugu State has announced venue, date and requirements for physical and credentials screening of successful applicants for police constables within the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, on Friday in Enugu, the state capital.

“The command wishes to inform applicants of Enugu State origin in the ongoing 2022 police constables into the general duty and specialist cadres that the physical and credentials screening exercise of successful applicants will commence on Monday, 8 January 2024.

“The screening will start by 7 a.m. daily at the Senior Police Officers Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu.

“Accordingly, the applicants are requested to visit http://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to print their invitation slips and report to the mentioned venue on the date specified in their invitation slips, appearing in a clean white T-shirt and shorts,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the applicants should come along with the mandatory screening requirements, arranged in two flat files.

The required materials include: recent passport photographs; evidence of physical/mental fitness from a government-recognised medical hospital and evidence of good character from the applicant’s traditional ruler or village head.

The rest are: “Certificate of origin, duly signed by the applicant’s local government chairman or secretary; national identity number (NIN) slip and original and duplicates of credentials, including O’Level result(s), birth certificate or declaration of age.

“Print-out of the application form, duly completed, the guarantor form and the invitation slip ”

The command’s spokesperson said that the applicants should note that anyone who failed to present the above-listed mandatory items would not be considered for the screening.

“They are equally advised to pay attention and be guided by their scheduled dates and times, as well as other details and specified guidelines during the screening exercise,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe added that the applicants should channel all inquiries to the recruitment help desk by calling or sending WhatsApp messages to 08069794453 or 09060483893.

(NAN)

