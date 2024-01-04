Despite the rejection of the suspension of its Chairman by the national secretariat, the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has appointed an acting chairman in place of Fatai Adams.

Rising from its meeting on Thursday, the State Executive Council of the Ondo PDP ratified Tola Alabere as the acting State Chairman of the party. Prior to his appointment, Mr Alabere was the Vice Chairman.

Mr Adams was suspended on Tuesday by the state working committee for alleged anti-party activities. Nine members of the 12-member committee reached the decision to suspend him.

Afterwards, he was asked to submit himself to a disciplinary committee for further investigations.

But the National Secretariat overruled the decision of the state executive, stating that the suspension was in breach of the party’s constitution.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described Mr Adams’ suspension as “illegal,” saying it didn’t follow due process.

“The NWC declares the said suspension as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules,” Mr Ologunagba said.

He further stated that the state working committee had no power to suspend a state chairman without “due recourse” to the NWC as provided by the party’s constitution.

However, the spokesman of the Ondo State PDP, Kennedy Peretei, rejected the intervention of Mr Ologunagba, noting that the party at all levels could discipline its members.

Mr Peretei said the decision to appoint Mr Alabere followed the due process and was in line with the party’s constitution.

Mr Adams, on his part, had insisted that he remained the Chairman of the party, in spite of the decision of the council members.

