Commanders and officers of Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, on Wednesday, in Akure, Ondo State, held a special candlelight procession in honour of the late Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The officers, led by the Corps Commanders of Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, and Ekiti States, began their procession from the Cathedral area through Oyemekun-Oba Adesida road, Akure to the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, where Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa received them.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, who praised Akeredolu’s vision in establishing Amotekun Corps with other governors in the South-west, vowed that he would be committed to the security agency like his former principal.

He extolled his late boss as a man who left enduring legacies as testament of his doggedness and resilience, one of them being the Amotekun Corps.

“He was a man of great courage. He spoke and everyone listened. His exit has created a vacuum that has to be filled. We celebrate him for his vision and all he stood for. Aketi impacted a lot of lives,” Mr Aiyedatiwa said.

The Corps Commander for Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, while addressing journalists at the end of the walk which terminated at the Amotekun headquarters in Alagbaka, said the event was organised to pay last respect to the late governor for leading the formation of the agency at the critical time in the history of Yorubaland.

Mr Adeleye, who is the Chairperson of the South-west Amotekun Commanders, commended the good works that late Governor Akeredolu had done in the area of security, adding that the people would not forget him.

“We are all living testimonies of the fact that the security situation in the South-west has greatly improved. We are resolute and determined in continuing the good work that he started; that’s our own contribution in immortalising our great leader,” he said.

Mr Adeleye assured that the death of Mr Akeredolu will not affect the operations of Amotekun, given that Governor Aiyedatiwa had pledged to continue with the good works Akeredolu was doing with the Corps.

On his part, the Oyo State Commander, Nathaniel Olayanju, said that the South-west Commanders of Amotekun are very proud of the late Governor, adding that “his call to glory is just a phase because he will continue to be with us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

