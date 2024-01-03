The Nigerian Government on Wednesday pledged to make education more accessible to Nigerians.

The Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, pledged this at the inauguration of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Surulere Campus, Ojuelegba, Lagos.

Mr Sununu said the facility, which was facilitated by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is aimed at enhancing access to education in line with President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point agenda.

He enjoined the university management and prospective students to utilise the facilities provided well.

He said: “This centre has added to slots and access to education is going to be established, because you can operate from your neighbourhood, particularly for students who want to pursue their academic career.

“As the Federal Ministry of Education, we want to assure all that we are in full compliance with President Tinubu’s eight-point agenda”.

The minister said the government would ensure that its certificate is one to be proud of and reckoned with.

Reps Speaker speaks

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said the programmes offered by the university would equip youth and adult learners with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

He said: “The unique approach to education, focusing on flexibility and open access, is particularly significant in our rapidly changing world.

“It caters not just to the traditional students but also to working professionals, entrepreneurs, and lifelong learners who seek to enhance their knowledge and skills to meet the evolving demands of the global economy.”

Mr Tajudeen said the newly constructed campus is a sign of hope and opportunity, noting that it promises to be a hub of learning and innovation, “contributing significantly to the local economy, creating jobs, and fostering community development.”

“The campus will make higher education more accessible, especially for those who may have faced barriers to pursuing their academic aspirations,” he added.

Why I facilitated new campus -Gbajabiamila

Mr Gbajabiamila, who is now the Chief of Staff to the President, said the essence of building the campus was to bring access to quality tertiary education to the doorsteps of people at the grassroots.

He said the idea is to make sure that distance and access to education no longer limit the ability of people to achieve their big dreams and ambitions.

He said: “This campus is part of a sustained effort to guarantee education access at all levels and for all the people of Surulere and, indeed, people of Lagos State.

“This state is the Centre of Excellence; we must try to be excellent in all things, but more importantly, we must ensure that the generations coming after us have the training and the capacity to sustain excellence and take it to greater heights than we can even imagine.

“If we can ensure access to quality healthcare for our people and ensure that everybody who desires a good education gets it, this nation will be unbeatable in every sphere.”

He said two objectives- ensuring access to world-class education and quality healthcare, “are at the heart of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.”

Mr Gbajabiamila said the campus would offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in fields accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

