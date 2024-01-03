Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has explained the reasons behind the sudden resignation of Edison Ehie as the factional speaker of the State Assembly.

Mr Ehie, who was the speaker of Mr Fubara-backed four-member assembly, in a letter dated 29 December 2023, announced his resignation as speaker and his membership of the assembly.

Speaking at a New Year banquet held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Mr Fubara said Mr Ehie’s resignation was a sacrifice for the restoration of peace in the crisis-turned-state, Punch newspaper reported.

The governor, however, stressed that all the actions his government has taken are not borne out of fear but in the interest of peace in the state.

Mr Ehie’s resignation is one of the steps towards the implementation of a peace deal, midwifed by President Bola Tinubu to end the power tussle between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the FCT minister.

Mr Ehie, a lawyer and former leader of the state assembly, was removed for declining to endorse the impeachment plot against the governor by some lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike.

Following the crisis which split the assembly into two factions – Mr Ehie secured a court order which paved the way for him and three other lawmakers to take control of the assembly. He then went ahead to declare vacant the seats of 26 pro-Wike lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the APC.

President Tinubu, to end the Rivers crisis, mediated in a meeting last month where a peace deal was signed by the two principal actors, Messrs Fubara and Wike.

Part of the widely-criticised deal is for Mr Wike-backed lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant to return to the assembly with full restoration of their rights and privileges.

The Wike-backed lawmakers had fulfilled their terms in the deal by withdrawing their impeachment notice against Mr Fubara.

In his Christmas Day broadcast to the people of the state, Mr Fubara promised to implement the peace deal, saying it was not a “death sentence”

