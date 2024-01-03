The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has extended the registration deadline for the 2024 Hajj to 31 January.

The commission announced the new deadline in a statement released by Fatima Usara, an Assistant Director on Public Affairs in NAHCON, on Tuesday.

It had initially set 31 December 2023 as the deadline for registration for the upcoming exercise.

According to the commission, the deadline was extended following pleas by religious clerics, state pilgrims’ welfare boards/agencies/commissions and state governors.

“In response to the heartfelt concerns raised by religious clerics, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, State governors and other stakeholders regarding the closure of 2024 Hajj registration, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is pleased to announce federal government’s approval for an extension of the deadline.

“The new date is set for January 31, 2024, providing an additional opportunity for individuals to participate in this sacred pilgrimage.

“The overwhelming request for extension from various religious communities underscores the significance of ensuring accessibility to a broader spectrum of the faithful eager to embark on the spiritual journey of Hajj,” the statement reads in part.

The commission noted that it would use the new deadline to fine-tune the calculation of the total cost of the 2024 hajj for individuals and organisations.

It noted that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has given 25 February as the deadline for finalisation of all agreements.

“NAHCON is confident that before the expiration of the new deadline, with the support of its sister agencies, the Commission would have determined the total cost of the 2024 Hajj. The extension therefore provides a window for new registrants to do so and by the end of January, those who need to balance up payment would be able to do so as well.

“NAHCON seizes this chance to remind intending pilgrims and other stakeholders that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has slated 25th February as the end date for signing all contracts, signalling the end of payments into IBAN accounts. With this extension, NAHCON has barely a month to finalize payment of all Hajj deposits into its IBAN account for the 2024 Hajj,” the commission stated.

A total of 95,000 Nigerians participated in the 2023 hajj. It is expected that about that number would be in Saudi Arabia for the next hajj.

