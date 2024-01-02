The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has appointed Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Jonas Agwu, as the new Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO).

Mr Agwu who has vast experience in the public education department of the corps, was the ACM in charge of command administration and strategies.

He takes over from Bisi Kazeem, who was recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM).

A statement by the FRSC Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Charles Edem, on Tuesday in Abuja, said Mr Kazeem now takes charge of the Department of Training.

Mr Edem said Kazeem would take over from DCM Shehu Zaki, who was moved to head the Department of Operations.

According to him, the redeployment is part of strategic initiative targeted at ensuring full realisation of the corporate strategic goals of the Corps in 2024.

He added that the redeployment was also to boost existing efforts of the FRSC towards creating a safer motoring environment.

“The Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu, expressed confidence in the capacity and experiences of the newly redeployed senior officers to deliver on their mandates and charged them to bring their professional expertise to bear for impactful leadership,” Mr Edem said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the redeployment is with effect from Jan. 15, which will mark the end of the ongoing nationwide ember months Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol.

(NAN)

