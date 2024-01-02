The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has extended the Post-UTME registration of the institution to 31Jan.
A statement signed by Mansur Alfanla, the registrar of the university on Monday, announced that this is arising from demands from some concerned parents and candidates.
He explained that the institution decided to graciously approve the re-opening of the portal for Post-UTME Registration for the last time till 31 Jan.
“Consequently, the Post-UTME examinations will now hold in February 2024.
“Intending candidates are hereby expected to complete their registrations via the University’s portal from now until the end of January 2024,” he said.
(NAN)
