The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reacted to the flight delay and cancellation controversy involving an Air Peace flight to Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The agency explained that the flight was cancelled for “technical reasons” and that passengers involved were provided accommodation by the airline.

The agency made the clarification on Monday in a statement by Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, while responding to concerns raised by social media users on X.

“Flight cancelled yesterday for technical reasons and passengers were provided hotel accommodation by the airline. They were ferried to the airport this morning and checked in,” he said.

He explained further that the flight was then delayed for 50 minutes due to bad weather at the destination, Port Harcourt, before it eventually took off.

Cancelled, delayed flight

On Sunday, some passengers of Air Peace took to the social media platform, X, to vent their frustration over long hours of flight delay and subsequent cancellations after boarding.

“If Airpeace @flyairpeace is your only hope of getting to your destination, then you are not ready to embark on that journey,” a tweet by a user, @PIDOMNIGERIA, reads.

A 14-second video clip was attached to the tweet showing multiple aggrieved and frustrated passengers at the airport.

“Airpeace rescheduled a Lagos to port Harcourt bound flight from 2pm to 5pm. Checked in everyone for boarding by 5pm. Only to come back & cancel the flight,”the user explained further in another tweet.

“Imagine people on transit with nowhere to sleep. They don’t give a fu*k about anyone. After much pressure from everyone, they now took passengers to an hotel as no one is ready to leave the counter. They promised to arrange another flight tomorrow to port harcourt,” @PIDOMNIGERIA claimed in another tweet.

His tweet generated reactions from other concerned Nigerians.

In his reaction, an X user, Taiye Oyakhire said: “Air Peace no be airline again … Gone past their glory days. People should try @flyvaluejet them still new and dey find business, before them spoil like Air Peace make una use them well fess. I remember Arik too that year, once customer base increase and they have good will, them go begin misbehave.”

“This is a gross exhibition of unprofessionalism.

This madness has to stop,” another user, @dinsewo4real, said.

However, in response to @PIDOMNIGERIA’s tweet, on Monday, Mr Achimugu said: “All checked-in passengers were duly informed. Passengers were offered a 25% discount on their next service as well as apology SMS which were sent to the affected passengers. The flight finally departed at 0846 hrs with 74 POB.”

