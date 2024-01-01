President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, on his 54th birthday.
President Tinubu lauded the outstanding leadership testimonials of Mr Aliyu, noting his steady growth and consistency in quality service provision as he ascended the public service ladder as two-time commissioner, deputy governor, and pioneer executive secretary of Police Trust Fund to now serving as the governor of Sokoto State.
The president commended the governor for his unequivocal adherence to progressive principles and penchant for unquestioned loyalty under the able mentorship of former Governor Aliyu Wamakko, while appreciating his implementation of people-oriented programmes in Sokoto, such as the robust provision of infrastructure, potable water, environmental sanitation, health services, widening deployment of digital innovation and ICT training for the youth, care for the physically challenged, among others.
President Tinubu wished the governor good health, strength, and wisdom in the service of Sokoto state and Nigeria at large.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
January 1, 2024
