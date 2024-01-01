The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, say they have killed two members of a criminal gang that killed two police operatives on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, disclosed this in Awka on Monday according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the hoodlums killed the two operatives who were accompanying the convoy of a politician during the attack.

This newspaper later gathered that the attacked convoy was that of Chris Uba, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

It was learnt that although Mr Uba, who hails from the Uga Community, was in the convoy, he was unhurt because he was inside a bullet-proof vehicle.

Apart from the slain police operatives, the attackers also shot a yet-to-be-identified man in his leg during the attack.

It is not clear, for now, if the man later died.

Killing of the hoodlums

Mr Adeoye said two members of the gang who carried out the attack were killed during a raid on their camp on Sunday in Ogboji, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra.

The police commissioner said a 51-year-old kidnap victim was rescued during the operation.

A Lexus SUV, four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two pump action rifles and 16 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

The IEDs had been defused, the police said.

Mr Adeoye said the manhunt for the assailants and other criminals in the state would continue just as he restated the determination of the police in the state to ensure the security of all residents of the state.

The police chief urged the residents and holidaymakers to go on with their lawful activities without fear.

