A retired Major General of the Nigerian Army, Olu Bajowa, has condoled the government and people of Ondo State over the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Akeredolu, 67, passed away on 27 December 2023 at a German hospital after a protracted battle with cancer.

He was elected governor in 2016 on the platform of the APC and reelected for a second term in 2020.

Mr Akeredolu, a former national president of the Nigerian Bar Association, has since been succeeded by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a condolence message he signed and made available to the media over the weekend, Mr Bajowa said the death of Mr Akeredolu hit him like a thunderbolt, describing it as an anti-climax.

“Despite the known fact that Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON, had been facing some health challenges, I remained prayerful and highly optimistic that he was going to survive it and it never crossed my mind for once that we were going to lose him to the cold hands of death,” the retired army chief said.

Mr Bajowa said that with Mr Akeredolu’s demise, the people of the state have lost a leader per excellence, a dogged fighter for justice, a principled politician, an excellent legal luminary and a thoroughbred gentleman, who in the absence of a State Police, founded “Amotekun” for Ondo State, and indeed Yoruba race, when our security was seriously challenged, by anti-social forces.

He said the late Mr Akeredolu was a very good man by all standards, a very focused personality who was fair and just to all, and always relentless in his service to God and humanity.

“From my personal encounters with him and the testimony of those who worked closely with him, I dare say that his demise has created a very big vacuum which will be very difficult to fill any time soon.

“His friendly disposition to all and sundry, unique leadership style and landmark achievements as Ondo State governor remain unparalleled in the history of our State, and only posterity can best lead to a full appreciation of his indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“I recall with nostalgia, his very humble mien and pragmatic posture during my interaction with him when he officially commissioned AWAWA RADIO 94.1 FM, as part of the activities marking my 80th birthday on 27 December 2020, coincidentally the same date, three years before he passed on.

“Not only did his esteemed presence place lend an emphatic stamp of encouragement on the Radio station, I found him to be one of the most inspiring leaders of his generation that I ever encountered!

“It is, therefore, with a profound sense of personal loss that I commiserate with the Akeredolu family of Owo kingdom, the Nigeria Bar Association, and the well-meaning people of Ondo State over his demise at the age of 67 years.”

Mr Bajowa prayed to the Almighty God to comfort the family he led behind and grant the people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu lived a purpose-driven life. He came, he saw and he conquered! And the best tribute we the good people of Ondo State can pay to him is to preserve his developmental legacies and sustain the peaceful co-existence with one another, which was the hallmark of his life and service.

“From the depth of my heart, l pray that his gentle soul will find rest in the bosom of our Lord, Amen,” he said.

