Considering the new economic reality, the federal government has announced its plans to implement a new minimum wage.

President Bola Tinubu disclosed this Monday in his New Year broadcast.

He said the commitment is to ensure that the government’s impact is felt by every Nigerian, with a specific focus on addressing the economic needs and well-being of the poor, vulnerable, and working-class citizens.

“The economic aspirations and the material well-being of the poor, the most vulnerable and the working people shall not be neglected,” he said.

“It is in this spirit that we are going to implement a new national living wage for our industrious workers this new year. It is not only good economics to do this, it is also a morally and politically correct thing to do.”

Upon assumption of office, President Tinubu effected some economic reforms that have since affected Nigerians.

In his inaugural address on May 29, he announced the removal of subsidy on petrol, a policy widely perceived to have brought untold hardship upon Nigerians.

The reforms have also strained the trust and confidence that the people have in the government, with many condemning the sustainability of the N30,000 minimum wage, which governments at the subnational levels still struggle to pay.

The country’s organised labour recently warned the federal government to prepare for the increment of the minimum wage amid the rising cost of living and hyperinflation.

