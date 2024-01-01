The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, has lamented the absence of some health workers at some state general hospitals during the festive period.

Mr Obidike, a medical doctor, expressed his displeasure after his unannounced visits to Ogidi General Hospital in Idemili North Local Government Area and Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital in Njikoka Local Government Area.

He said he did not meet a single doctor on duty at the hospitals.

According to him, the visit offered him the opportunity to ascertain the commitment of health workers especially during the festive period.

“I must tell you, I am totally disappointed with the whole staff members of the general hospitals. The place did not look like a hospital. Everywhere was scattered, as if there were no human beings working there.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration committed huge resources to repositioning all the healthcare centres across the state.

“When we assumed office, our 19 general hospitals lacked personnel and we recruited medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health workers to boost the operations of the hospitals.

“For me, it is unfortunate that in some hospitals, just like I discovered, they are only interested in receiving salaries instead of thinking of better ways to improve their working place as well as render good service to the people,” he said.

The commissioner said that in 2024, the state’s Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Team would close down both government-owned and private healthcare facilities that fell below standard.

“Any government-owned facilities that will be closed down, the health workers from that facility would face serious sanctions.

“I will continue my unannounced visit across all the state-owned health facilities to ensure that doctors and other health workers are at their duty posts to attend to the healthcare needs of residents,” he said.

(NAN)

