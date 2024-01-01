President Bola Tinubu has said Nigerians would feel the impact of his government in the year 2024.

The president said his government would not neglect the economic aspirations and the material well-being of the poor, the most vulnerable and the working people.

Mr Tinubu stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians on Monday.

He said the 2024 Budget presented to the National Assembly listed his administration’s eight priority areas.

He listed them as national defence and internal security, job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimization, human capital development, poverty reduction and social security.

“Because we take our development agenda very seriously, our 2024 budget reflects the premium we placed on achieving our governance objectives,” he said.

“We will work diligently to make sure every Nigerian feels the impact of their government. The economic aspirations and the material well-being of the poor, the most vulnerable and the working people shall not be neglected.

“It is in this spirit that we are going to implement a new national living wage for our industrious workers this new year. It is not only good economics to do this, it is also a morally and politically correct thing to do.”

