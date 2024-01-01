The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says Nigeria will witness growth and development in 2024.

Mr Tajudeen said this in his New Year message in Abuja on Sunday.

He said this would materialise with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.

Mr Tajudeen congratulated Nigerians as they celebrated the New Year, saying 2024 promised to be a better year for Nigerians.

He said that for the country to be great again, the people must support the policies, projects, and programmes of the government at all levels.

He urged Nigerians not to only pray for their leaders but also to work with them towards having a better country.

Mr Tajudeen urged political, religious, and traditional leaders to work toward a common goal of an indivisible and prosperous nation, saying that Nigeria was better united than divided.

He also urged the citizens, especially youths to remain patriotic and law-abiding, adding that they should shun ethno-religious sentiments and show love to one another.

The speaker wished Nigerians a prosperous and peaceful 2024.

