A former Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has assured that the economic situation of the country would be better in 2024 if Nigerians could persevere and be devoted to God.

Mr Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians on Sunday.

Yusuph Olaniyonu, the head of the media office of the former senate president, issued the statement on behalf of his principal.

“I believe that if in 2024 we join our hard work to our perseverance, strength, dutifulness, and devotion to God, the situation of our country will turn for the better. The country and its people will rejoice over the new dawn that will break in our country” Mr Saraki said.

He urged Nigerians to continue working hard to improve the economic situation of the country.

The former senate president also advised Nigerians to be patriotic, honest and possess a positive attitude to make 2024 a better year for the country.

“However, we, the citizens, are the ones who can solve the problems confronting our country. Every one of us must work hard in our various corners to improve the situation. We must come out strongly and positively to make the situation better in the new year.

“This is the time Nigerians have to give full expression to the old mantra of the 80s: ‘If you are a leader, lead well and if you are a follower, follow well”. Every worker should work well and all of us should devote more time to working honestly, transparently, and devotedly towards putting our country in a position to defeat the negative forces arrayed against it and rise back to its old glory.

“We need to combine positive attitude, patriotism, honesty, and respect for the rule of law with hard work in whatever position we find ourselves in the new year in order to make our country use 2024 as a turning point to solve its problems.

“May Almighty God heal our land and restore the lost glory of our dear country. I wish all of my fellow citizens a Happy New Year. May we all experience a prosperous 2024,” he said.

Mr Saraki served as governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011 and as senate president between 2015 and 2019.

