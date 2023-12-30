A former member of the House of Representatives, Onofiok Luke, has given young Nigerians tips on how to become great leaders in future, saying that “distinction in leadership arises not from the pursuit of power but from the relentless pursuit of the common good.”

Mr Luke, who was a guest lecturer at the graduation ceremony of the More Leadership Academy, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, told the graduands that they have a role in shaping the “destiny of our society”.

“May I remind you that leadership is not merely a title but a sacred responsibility. Distinction in leadership arises not from the pursuit of power but from the relentless pursuit of the common good. It involves understanding that true leadership is not a sprint but a marathon — a journey of endurance, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people you represent.

“Your distinction will be marked by the positive impact you make on the lives of those you serve — at home, in your religious circles, social groups, school etc,” the former lawmaker said.

“Effective leadership demands an acute understanding of the diverse needs and aspirations of the people.

“A leader of distinction listens to the heartbeat of the ‘community’, responds to their concerns, and champions causes that uplift the underprivileged.”

Mr Luke told the graduands that people who seek leadership must work to earn it, as it is not an entitlement. He listed tireless advocacy for justice, commitment to transparency, and the courage to make tough decisions that may not always be popular but are undeniably necessary as some of the ways to earn leadership.

He said leadership is about having the understanding that people’s actions, both big and small, have the power to shape destinies and influence generations.

“In the tapestry of global leadership, each one of you represents a thread, woven with the values of integrity, resilience, and compassion,” he told the graduands.

“In the face of challenges, be it economic, social, or environmental, the call to rise and lead demands courage and vision. In the spirit of Ubuntu — ‘I am because we are’ — recognise that our collective strength lies in collaboration and inclusivity.

“Seek solutions that uplift the marginalised, empower the voiceless, and create a world where everyone can thrive. Be the leaders who inspire by example, who navigate through challenges with grace, and who never lose sight of the principles that define honorable governance.

“As you embark on this journey of leadership, remember that true distinction is not found in the grandeur of titles but in the humility to serve. It is found in the ability to bring people together, fostering an environment where dialogue, compassion, and progress flourish,” he said.

More Leadership Academy

More Leadership Academy, set up in 2021 to train young Nigerians in the art of leadership, has graduated 222 students so far.

Forty-six students graduated from the academy on Friday, alongside 15 students who came from a group called Emerging Leaders to enroll in the academy.

A young lawyer, Morgan Ekanem, leads the academy as its chancellor.

Mr Luke exited the House of Representatives in 2023 after two terms.

Before then, he served as the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, and was a PDP governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom in 2023.

Akomaye Ugar, a cleric, author and leadership speaker, presented the keynote address at the graduation ceremony.

