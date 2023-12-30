The Senate on Saturday mourned a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano),at plenary.

The former speaker died on Wednesday in Abuja, at the age of 65.

Mr Barau said Mr Na’Abba stood firm for the independence of the legislative arm of government during his tenure as speaker from 1999 to 2003.

He said the former speaker was instrumental to the successful take-off of the House of Representatives by putting in place all necessary structures needed to galvanise a new legislature to perform its functions.

He called on the Senate to honour Mr Na’Abba’s contributions to the development of the legislature in the country by observing a minute silence.

”This is to officially inform this August sitting of the death of the founding presiding officer of the House of Representatives of the Fourth Republic, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba,

“He died on Wednesday in Abuja and was buried in Kano according to Islamic rites.

“He was the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

“He fought to put the necessary structure for the take off of the House of Representatives of the Fourth Republic.

“He was a dogged fighter who stood firm for the independence of the legislature.

”He will ever be remembered for the sacrifices he made to make sure the House of Representatives was put in the best place to perform its functions.

“He needs to be honoured by this distinguished Senate for his contributions to the development of the legislature of this country.

”I, hereby, urge that a minute silence be observed in his honour,” Mr Barau said.

Seconding the motion, Adamu Aliero (PDP- Kebbi), said the late Na’Ábba played a prominent role in the Fourth Republic as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, said Mr Na’Abba was a pillar in defending the independence of the legislative arm at the onset of the Fourth Republic.

He said it was during Mr Na’Abba’s tenure that elaborate rules of the legislature were formulated.

NAN reports that the Senate thereafter observed a minute silence in honour of the memory of Mr Na’Abba.

(NAN)

