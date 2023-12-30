The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has condoled with Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the widow of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over her husband’s death.

Mr Tinubu, who was at the Ibadan residence of the Akeredolus noted that the late governor fought gallantly to stay alive but every human existence is subject to the will of God.

She noted that the nation has lost one of its great men.

“He did his best. God will be there for you, when God shows up for you, that is what really matters,” Mrs Tinubu said.

The first lady admonished the widow and the family to take solace in God and trust in him alone at this trying time.

She prayed God to continue to uphold the family.

Responding on behalf of the family, Oluwole Akeredolu, a professor, said the exit of his brother, is a painful one at this time but that the family is consoled by the fact that he has gone to rest.

He thanked Mrs Tinunu and her entourage for the condolence visit which he described as a great honour.

The first lady was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shetima, wives of members of the National Assembly, wives of the governors of Lagos and Ogun, wife of the APC national chairman and others.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

29th December 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

