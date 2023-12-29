The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, on Friday, flagged off the construction of two flyovers worth over N 27 billion in the metropolis.

The flyovers, located at ‘Kofar Dan’agundi’ on the BUK road and ‘Tal’udu junction,’ are being financed by the state and local government joint accounts because that “has been a tradition in the state,” Mr Yusuf said in an apparent response to the controversy over the use of local government funds for the projects.

“It has been the tradition from my predecessors to finance such gigantic projects through the joint- account managed by the state and local governments,” the governor said at the ceremony, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature.

An internal memo earlier revealed how one of the flyovers at the Dan’agundi junction will cost about N16 billion. The payment is to be shared in a 30/70 ratio between the state and the 44 local governments.

The memo dated 18 December, from the office of the Accountant General, directed the Commissioner for Local Government, who is the state’s Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, to release about N16 billion for the construction of the Dan’agundi flyover.

“Your Excellency kind indulgence is hereby invited to note that, at its sitting held on 29 November 2023, the Executive Council has approved the award of contract to Messrs CGC Nigeria Limited at the figure of N15,974,203.99 to be paid finance by the state and local government joint arrangement at the ratio of 30 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.

“Accordingly, the Executive Council has directed the Ministry of Finance to release advance payment to the tune of N6,389,742,881.59 under a genuine Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) from a reputable Bank to enable quick mobilisation of the contractor.

“The state government is paying over N1.9 billion for the advance payment while the local government councils will pay over N4.4 for the advance payment to the contractor,” the memo stated.

The flyover at the Tal’udu Junction will cost over N11 billion making a total of over N27 billion for the two projects.

Commencement ceremony

Mr Bature said the Dan’agundi project is a three-layer interchange bridge, while the one at Tal’udu junction is a cloverleaf overpass bridge.

The projects were initiated to reduce traffic congestion, ease travel, beautify the city, control pollution, and develop infrastructure, the statement said.

“Kano as a mega city deserves massive infrastructural transformation to cater for the needs of the over ten million urban dwellers and improve the socio-economic well-being of residents of the city.”

The governor called on the contractor handling the project to “ensure timely completion, adhere to the contract provisions, and use quality materials as the government wouldn’t condone sub-standard work,” Mr Bature said.

