The Federal Capital Territory Management Agency (FEMA) has said 12 persons died in fire incidents and floodings in the territory in 2023.

FEMA Acting Director, Mohammed Sabo, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He said a total of 1,793 people were affected by floods and fire outbreaks, adding that while 1,373 people were rescued from the floods, 247 were saved from the fire incidents.

He also said 173 people were rescued from collapsed buildings.

“The agency’s activities centred on flooding, fire outbreaks, building collapse and provision of relief materials to disaster-affected persons.

“We rescued a total of 1,793 individuals. Specifically, we saved 1,373 from floods, 247 from fire outbreaks, and 173 from collapsed structures.”

“We also saved 1,845 lives through 24 calls on its 12th emergency Toll-free number in 2023, “the director said.

Mr Sabo said the agency’s quick response and unwavering commitment made it possible to rescue some of the victims.

Critical assistance

He disclosed that FEMA reached out to 400 vulnerable residents in the FCT, providing them with the necessary support and aid during difficult times.

He narrated an incident where the agency provided critical assistance to 200 displaced households and salvaged 25 ravaged farmlands in the Yangoji-Shafi community, Kwali Area Council, which was severely impacted by torrential rainfall.

He said FEMA collaborated with the Turkish Foundation, and UFUK dialogue, to distribute essential food items to 200 vulnerable households, bringing relief to people during the Eid el Kabir festival.

Strengthening operations

The director unveiled FEMA’s plans to strengthen its operations in the future.

According to him, the agency would collaborate with the National Defence College (NDC) to equip volunteers with essential rescue skills and also organise a blood drive to support the military.

“We have had useful communications with the NDC to this effect and we are awaiting a final response from them. The training is to equip our volunteers with basic and professional rescue skills.

“We also intend to organise a blood drive for the military, using our volunteers. The blood drive aims to show support and solidarity for their efforts at keeping the nation safe,” he said.

Mr Sabo said FEMA will intensify campaigns aimed at educating residents on safety protocols during rainy and dry seasons.

He said Operation Eagle Eye, a hallmark initiative, will continue to empower communities with knowledge and strategies to mitigate the impact of natural disasters until 2024.

“We are intensifying our sensitization campaign on safety measures during the rainy and dry seasons. Our rainy season campaign will focus on sensitizing residents on what to do before the rains, during the rains and after the rains. The spillover of this year’s operation Eagle Eye and dry season campaigns will be carried out in 2024,” MrvSabo stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

