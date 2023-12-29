The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, said a truck crushed a woman to death at Dalemo area on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Thursday night.
Anthony Uga, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, said the accident occurred at about 11:00 p.m.
Mr Uga explained that a truck with registration no.XA 354 WDP and two persons were involved in the accident.
The sector commander said that the truck lost control due to excessive speeding and hit a female adult standing beside the road, resulting to the death of the victim.
READ ALSO: Trailer crushes 3 to death in Ogun
”The corpse of the victim had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital, Ogun,” the FRSC boss said.
He implored drivers against restless driving and always conduct a routine check on their vehicles to ensure that the break system were functional before putting them on the road.
Mr Uga, however, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999