Courts in Oyo and Ogun states have convicted 37 Internet fraudsters and imposed various degrees of sentence on them.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement on Thursday that the courts punished the defendants with sentences ranging from jail time to community service.

They also ordered the convicts to make restitution to the victims of their crimes and forfeiture of their seized assets to the Nigerian government.

They were arrainged, according to EFCC, between November and December, and were convicted after they separately pleaded “guilty” to one-count of Internet fraud each.

The commision it arrested them for internet-fraud-related offences, investigated, prosecuted and got them convicted for their various offences.

The trial judges – Ladiran Akintola, O.A. Olajide, J.O. Adeyemi, Bayo Taiwo and M.O. Ishola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan; Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State and A.A. Babawale, A.A. Akinyemi and S.O. Adeniyi of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta – handed down the verdicts convicting the 37 convicts.

The statement listed the convicts to include: Aladelusi Temitope Matthew, Akinade Abimbola Oluwaseun, Gbenga Musbau Adebayo, Olaitan Gbenga Josiah, Adegboyega Toluwalope Owolabi, Giwa Areef Olakunle, Victor Ogundahunsi Damilare, Kelvin Dave Udanyi, Ayeloja Ridwan Oluwatobilola, and Adebule Olamide.

Others include: Olamilekan Gbolahan Adeniji, Agboola Oladimeji Taofeek, Ojo Odegbile Oke, Abdulazeez Ajadi Oludare, Oyewole Korede Tolu, Okeowo Abiodun Sunday, Oladokun Peter Ayomide, Samuel Ayodeji Mayokun, Hamzat Taofeek Opeyemi, Echeta Chidi Oluwambe, Mujeeb Adedeji, Eyinola Ojo Tosin and Makinde Kehinde Bukola.

The rest are: Jubril Ayomide Adeshina, Gbolahan Emmanuel Jayeola, Eyamekware Gabriel Cleverly, Kazeem Orija Oladimeji, Echeta Chinedu Junior, Oyelakin Collins Ayomide, Olanrewaju Kabir Olamilekan, Lasisi Damilola Idris, Emmanuel Ojima Matthew, Sonibare Adebayo Wasiu, Makinde Olamiposi Feranmi, Timileyin Bankole Toyosi, Adeyinka Monsuru Oladaride and Ubiwe Kenneth.

One of the counts read: “That you Oyelakin Collins Ayomide on or about 2nd June, 2023, at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, did sell hacked Facebook Accounts with different identity cards to internet fraudsters, thereby aiding them in committing an offence, aiding another person in committing, an offence contrary to Sections 7 (c) and 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 30, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

Another count reads, “That you Eyamekware Gabriel Cleverly on or about April, 2023 at Ibadan, Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud one Lukas Wack, did falsely represent yourself to be a white lady who goes by the name Elmar Bockmar, thereby committed an offence of Personation contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

Before they were setenced, the prosecuting teams reviewed the facts, tendered several indicting documents and exhibits as evidence in the courts, and urged the courts to convict the defendants accordingly.

‘‘The courts convicted and sentenced Owolabi, Olamide, Taofeek, Oke, Oludare, Tolu, Sunday and Feranmi to one year imprisonment each, Tosin to one month community service, while Idris and Toyosi bagged two months community service each and Josiah, Ayomide, Oladimeji, Matthew and Kenneth got three months community service each,” the statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, read in part.

“Also, Aladelusi, Oluwaseun, Adebayo, Olakunle, Damilare, Udanyi, Oluwatobilola, Adeniji, Mayokun, Opeyemi, Oluwambe, Adedeji, Bukola, Adeshina, Jayeola, Cleverly, Junior, Oladokun, Olamilekan, Wasiu and Oladaride were convicted and sentenced to six months community service each.”

The convicts also ordered convicts to make restitution to their various victims and forfeitire of all items recovered from them, including seven exotic cars to the Federal Government of Nigeria, according to the EFCC statement.

