A female passenger has been confirmed dead in an accident involving two vehicles opposite Ihembosi Junction, Okija along Owerri Road, Anambra State.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Irelewuyi said the suspected cause of the accident was route violation and speeding.

He said the crash involved a Nissan commercial bus with registration number: NEM608XA belonging to Rivers Joy Mass Transit and a Nissan Pathfinder Jeep with an unidentified registration number because the driver zoomed off.

The sector commander quoted a witness as saying that the Nissan Pathfinder Jeep and the Rivers Joy Mass Transit vehicle collided, after which the bus driver lost control of his vehicle, and it somersaulted.

“A total of 10 persons comprising four male adults, five female adults and a male child, were involved in the crash.

“One female adult was killed, a male adult and a female adult were injured while the other seven were rescued unhurt.

“The victims were rushed to F.S Kings Hospital, Umuohi in Ihembosi by the community youths while the dead victim was deposited at the hospital’s mortuary,” he said.

The sector commander sympathised with the family of the dead victim and wished the injured a quick recovery.

He urged motorists to desist from driving against traffic and to drive within safe speed limits.

“Road safety is everyone’s business; drive to stay alive. Let us keep our road safe from a crash,” Mr Irelewuyi said.

(NAN)

