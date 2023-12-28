Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Thursday assented to the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N567.2 billion.

The budget signing was done at the governor’s private residence in his country home at Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Mr Otti, in a speech at the event, said the budget would stimulate the economy and boost the socio-economic development of Abia.

He said the budget had been designed to take Abia out of underdevelopment, secure its next level of development and promote economic stability in the state.

“The next few years will be Uhuru for all our people, those living here, those from here and our friends.

“It is not in error that we devoted 84 per cent of the budget to capital expenditure.

“As you go through the budget, you will find that every kobo we intend to borrow will go into infrastructure, they are all mapped out for infrastructure.

“We believe that as we require the funding we will get it.

“It is a budget that will spur investments both foreign and local and secure the state for the next level of development,” the governor said.

The governor commended the speaker of the assembly and his colleagues for the speedy passage of the bill and expressed confidence that the relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government in the state would continue to be cordial.

Mr Otti said Abia is blessed with a crop of legislators that understood that “governance is about the people”.

In an interview with reporters, the Speaker of the assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, said that the budget would be used to positively impact the lives of the people.

Mr Emeruwa said the house was articulate and expeditious in ensuring that the bill was passed into law.

He said the speedy passage of the bill would enable the government to hit the ground running from the first month of the New Year.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Austin Okezie, said that the house would be actively involved in ensuring that every component of the budget would be effectively implemented.

“Every aspect of the budget has a committee that will perform an oversight function to ensure its effective implementation,” Mr Okezie said.

The Chairperson of the House Committee on Budget and Planning, Mathias Ume, described the budget as “first of its kind” that would further drive the government’s rebuilding agenda.

Mr Ume, representing Umunneochi State Constituency, said the committee would ensure that all the ministries, departments and agencies live up to expectations in the implementation of the Act.

(NAN)

