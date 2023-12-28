The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has described the late governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a courageous leader who spoke truth to power.

The Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, said this in a statement on Thursday on behalf of his colleagues.

Mr Akeredolu, popularly known as “Aketi”, passed away at a German hospital on Wednesday after battling prostate cancer and leukaemia. He was 67.

His deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was previously the acting governor following the absence of his principal, has since been sworn in as the substantive governor of the state.

Mr Chinda said Mr Akeredolu advocated the return of power to the south during the 2023 presidential election in the spirit of equity and fairness.

He stated that the late governor prioritised the welfare and security of his people which made him to champion the call for the establishment of Amotekun, a South-west security outfit created to enhance the security of lives and property in the zone.

“On behalf of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives, I extend our deepest condolences on the passing of His Excellency, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, CON, SAN, the governor of Ondo State.

“He was a great leader and a quintessential ‘Bar man’. His term in office as Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President was characterised by the campaign by the NBA for the adherence to the rule of law.

“As Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of South-west Governors Forum, he prioritised the welfare and security of his people and championed the call for the establishment of Amotekun, a South-west security outfit created to enhance the security of lives and property in the zone.

“Governor Akeredolu was a courageous and fearless leader who spoke truth to power. He was also a major advocate for the return of power to the south during the 2023 presidential election in the spirit of equity and fairness.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Betty, his family, the government, the people of Ondo State, and the entire nation during this difficult time.

“Governor Akeredolu’s contributions to Ondo State and the nation will be remembered, and his legacy will endure.

“May his soul rest in peace, Amen.”

