The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, said the name of the late governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, will never be forgotten because his legacies and impacts could be seen and felt across the state and the country.

Governor Aiyedatiwa stated this when he led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the former governor’s residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to commiserate with the Akeredolu Family.

The Governor described his late principal as a sincere, courageous, selfless and patriotic leader who fought for his people, championed development and touched many lives.

Mr Akeredolu, 67, passed away at a German hospital on Wednesday following his prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Mr Aiyedatiwa also described the former governor as a caring and compassionate husband, father and grandfather, adding that it was a rare privilege to have served under his tutelage.

The governor reiterated that the demise of his late boss is a great loss to Ondo State, the South-west region and Nigeria at large, stressing that Akeredolu’s struggle for a peaceful, fair and just society can never be forgotten in a hurry.

He noted that the legacies of the late Mr Akeredolu will continue to reverberate in his invaluable contributions to the socio-economic and infrastructural development of Ondo State, the growth of the Anglican Church and the reforms in the legal profession in Nigeria.

The Governor emphasised that Mr Akeredolu completed and fulfilled his mission on earth and was blessed with wonderful children who can sustain his good name.

Responding on behalf of the Akeredolu family, the younger brother of the deceased, Kola Akeredolu, thanked the delegation led by Governor Aiyedatiwa for the thoughtful visit.

Prayers were offered for the Akeredolu family while Governor Aiyedatiwa led others to sign the condolence register.

Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State

December 28, 2023.

