The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has approved the fees for purchasing nomination and expression of interest forms.

It also approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the 3 February bye-elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently announced that it would conduct nine bye-elections and 35 re-runs simultaneously on that day.

According to the timelines issued by INEC, political parties must conduct primary elections and resolve any disputes arising from the primaries between 5 and 9 January, 2024.

The commission added that the window for submitting nomination forms is 10th January to 14th January, 2024 by 6 p.m.

LP, in a statement by its spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the purchase of the forms would commence on 28 December and end on 4 January which is also the deadline for submitting completed forms.

The primary elections, he said, will hold on 7 January.

The party also said it approved fees for both the expression of Interest and nomination forms respectively as follows: Senate N1.5 million and N3.5 million; House of Representatives N1 million and N2 million; and State House of Assembly N100,000 and N500,000.

It also exempted female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) aspirants from payment of fees for the expression of interest forms only.

Meanwhile, the party said the attention of its leadership had also been drawn to a fake timetable in circulation released by some expelled fraudulent former party members seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money through the sale of fake forms.

“Just like they did and failed in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections where some people fell into their trap and were defrauded, we wish to state clearly that the timetable from these fraudsters did not emanate from the Labour Party and that the so-called account number in circulation is not known to the party. We warn that people should disregard the fraudulent group.

“The forms for the bye-election can be obtained at the office of the National Organising Secretary, National Headquarters, No. 2 IBM Haruna Street, Utako, Abuja, where the proper accounts belonging to the party and other vital information regarding the coming elections will be made available to the aspirants and members of the public,” it said.

LP said ”it is also aware of selective attacks at some of our party leaders and aspirants in the Edo governorship polls by some fraudulent groups aimed at discouraging them from the governorship race”.

“We assure our aspirants to disregard their nuisance value and focus on the project before them. We also warn these falling villains to seek for alternate platform to vend their trade as Nigerians are already aware of their shameful gimmick which has since expired,” the statement said.

