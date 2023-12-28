The police in Enugu State said they have arrested two armed robbery suspects in Enugu metropolis.

Two firearms with eight live ammunition of .9mm calibre have been recovered from the suspects, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the police spokesperson in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe.

The two male suspects were arrested by operatives serving in the Unity Police Division and Crack Squad Tactical Team, according to Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police.

“Acting on credible information, the police operatives serving in Unity Police Division, on 17 December at about 5:45 p.m., arrested one Emeka Fidelis, 28, at Ogbeke Nike and recovered one cut-to-size locally made double-barreled pistol in his unlawful possession.

“In the same vein, the police operatives serving in the Crack Squad, on 16 December at about 3:30 a.m., arrested one Sochima Okpara, 37, while on routine patrol duty at Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, and recovered one Beretta pistol loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition of .9mm calibre from him.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect is a member and kingpin of Apache Tiger (also known as “Two-two”) confraternity and has been involved in several criminal activities within Enugu metropolis,” Mr Ndukwe said.

The police spokesperson said investigations into the cases were ongoing, and the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.

