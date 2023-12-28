The police in Akwa Ibom State have cleared a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of the allegation of issuing a fake WAEC certificate to a former secondary school student in the state.

Joy Ben, a former student of Blessed Hope Comprehensive College, Ikot Otong in Ika Local Government Area had petitioned the police in the state, accusing the APC chieftain, Joseph John of issuing her a fake WAEC certificate.

Mr John, who is the APC chairperson in Ika Local Government Area, was the examination officer in the school at the time Ms Ben took the examination.

The police arrested Mr John on 22 December but later released him, a development that prompted Ms Ben to make a viral video where she accused the police of compromising the investigation by releasing the suspect.

Ms Ben had in the video claimed the state police commissioner directed the release following the intervention of the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpo Ekpo.

Mr Ekpo, a chieftain of the APC, hails from Ika Local Government Area, where the suspect is the party chairperson.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, in a statement on Wednesday announced that the police had cleared Mr John of the allegation.

“Our investigation revealed that Mr John and Ms Ben were intimate friends as at the time of writing the examination and collection of result.

“Ms Joy gave N15,000 to Mr John to collect her original certificate and send to her. He collected the said certificate but alleged that it got lost while he went to waybill it to her.

“He informed her and the school authority of the development. In the course of looking for a solution, she petitioned him through her lawyer. The suspect obtained the NIN of the complainant from her lawyer and used it to print the WAEC Digital Certificate from the WAEC portal and gave to her which she said was fake.

“However, in the response from WAEC to our request, WAEC confirmed that the copy of the certificate which was given to Ms Ben by the suspect, which the police forwarded to them for authentication emanated from the council (WAEC) and was provisioned and printed from the WAEC Digital Certificate Portal,” Mr Macdon said.

On the allegation of releasing the suspect without the consent of the claimant, Mr Macdon, a police superintendent, said the alleged offence was a “bailable one”, and that the police commissioner does not need the claimant’s consent before releasing the suspect on bail.

“The (Police) Command wishes to advise Ms Ben and Mr John to work together and explore available peaceful options to get her original certificate back,” Mr Macdon said.

