National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has condoled with the people and government of Kano State over the death of former Speaker of the House of Representatives Ghali Na’Abba.

The condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Mr Ganduje’s Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Na’Abba died in Abuja on Wednesday morning at the age of 65.

He represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 1999 to 2003.

He became the speaker after Salisu Buhari was forced to resign over certificate and age issues.

Mr Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, described the late speaker as “a thoroughbred politician and legislator who meant well for the country.”

He recalled the pivotal role he played when he served as speaker to entrench the independence of the

legislative arm of government.

“His rich experiences and doggedness even when faced with the risk of impeachment were contributory to whatever achievements we recorded at the National Assembly today.

“He diligently served Nigeria. His wit, intellect, diligence and warm personality were legendary,” he said.

Mr Ganduje prayed to Allah to grant Mr Na’Abba Aljannat Firdaus, and his entire family members and the people of Kano State and Nigeria.at large, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Deputu Senate President , Barau Jibrin, has also condoled with the family of Mr Na’Abba.

This is contained his in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir.

He prayed to Allah to grant Mr Na’Abba’s soul Al Jannatul Firdausi.

He also prayed to Allah to grant those he left behind the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Mr Barau, who hailed from Kano State, extolled Mr Na’Abba’s qualities, saying the deceased was a parliamentarian par excellence, noting that he promoted and defended legislative independence during his tenure as the Speaker of the House of Representatives between July 1999 and June 2003.

The deputy senate president chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation during Mr Na’Abba’s tenure as speaker.

He said that the deceased was committed to the concept of separation of powers, protection of the rule of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during his tenure.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our late brother, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba. May Allah SWT grant him Jannatul Firdausi and give all of us that he left behind the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“He was a patriotic Nigerian par excellence who lived and worked for the development of our beloved country.

“Throughout his tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives and even after, he promoted and defended the country’s Constitution. This was what endeared the late Speaker to all,” Mr Barau said.

(NAN).

