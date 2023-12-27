The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted moderate dust haze from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Tuesday, predicts horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 metres over the northern region.

“Moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km is expected over the North Central region and the inland cities of the South during the forecast period, while a Hazy atmosphere is envisaged over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period,” it said.

According to it, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km is also expected over the North, the North-central and the inland cities of the South during the forecast period on Thursday.

The agency anticipated a hazy atmosphere over the coastal belt of the country throughout the forecast period.

Also, NiMET said there would be moderate dust haze on Friday with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km over the North, the North-central and the inland areas of the South throughout the forecast period.

“A hazy atmosphere is expected over the coastal cities during the forecast period, and the public should take necessary precautions as dust particles will be in the air.

“People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

(NAN)

