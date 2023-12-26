President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on his 70th birthday.

The president commended the SGF for his consistency and perpetual dedication to duty in coordinating the affairs of the government, noting his rich portfolio of leadership experience and laurels as governor, minister, senator, and top-flight public servant, which he brings to bear in his current role.

President Tinubu celebrated Mr Akume, extolling the temperance, affability, harmony, and stability he consistently personifies as he coordinates activities both within and with other arms of government; making himself accessible, focused, and dependable in bridging the divide between policy and implementation.

“George Akume is one of the most reliable citizens this country can boast of. The people of Benue have subscribed to his sterling leadership principles and leveraged his remarkable talent for so many years because of what he has always stood for. He will be with you in the best of days, and even most reliably, in the worst of days. The country has been blessed with the dedication and sure-handedness of Senator Akume,” the president said.

While wishing the SGF good health and strength, the president implores Mr Akume not to relent in his diligent service to the country.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 26, 2023

