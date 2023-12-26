The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Cross River State, says a total of 2.05 tons of hard drugs were seized from drug peddlers between January and December in the state.

The state commander, Rachel Umebuali made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Monday.

Ms Umebuali, who is also the commander of narcotics, also disclosed that 223 suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure made in the year under review.

The suspects included 22 females and 201 males, according to the commandant who listed the seized hard drugs as cannabis, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and psychotropic substances.

According to her, 1.64 tons of cannabis were seized, while cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and psychotropic substances account for 3.5 gram, 4.3 gram, 81.9 gram and 410.24kg respectively.

Ms Umebuali said several of the suspects were charged to court, without giving specific figures.

The command, according to her, got some of the suspects convicted while some were discharged and acquitted by the courts.

The commander bemoaned rising cases of drug abuse among the youths, and identified vehicles and motor bikes as the peddlers’ mode of operations.

She said in spite of some obvious challenges, the command was still able to record huge success in the outgoing year.

She said the command hopes to perform better in the coming year.

“Our operations are hampered primarily by inadequate operational vehicles, inaccessible and bad roads, especially during the rainy season, cultism and communal crisis.”

(NAN)

