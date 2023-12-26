Residents of Awka, Anambra State, have blamed the low-key Christmas celebration on the high cost of food items and other products needed for the Yuletide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who spoke with residents across the Anambra State capital, reports that the high cost of items affected the usual joyous mood associated with the festival.

A resident, Christian Beluchukwu, said in Awka on Monday that the Christmas celebration came amidst mixed feelings for him because prices of items like cooking gas, petrol and food soared beyond the reach of the common man.

“I did not buy enough dresses for my family members due to paucity of fund.

“We usually contribute among friends to buy a cow but this season we couldn’t afford it.

“A good cow now costs a million naira, so I resorted to live chicken which was not easy too, as it sold for between N17,000 and N20,000.

He said in the past, one could buy a big chicken that would be a family delight between N5,000 and N8,000.

Mr Beluchukwu said despite the hardship experienced this year, he remained grateful to God for life.

Obioma Chinedu, a mother of four, said that local rice is now for prices beyond the rich of ordinary people as against the normal price of N15,000.

“Imported rice was reserved for the super-rich, and protein available for the common citizens was iced fish which sold for between N1,000 and N2,000 for one,” she said.

She said that soft drinks also rose to between N500 and N850 per pack of six bottles while malt drink sells for between N5,000 and N7,000 per pack of 24 containers, depending on the choice product.

Mrs Chinedu said that the insecurity also reduced the flow of joy associated with the season and called for improvement in the security network of the country in the coming year.

Grace Anagor, a petty trader, said that there was low patronage of goods during the Christmas season because of the hardship caused by the cash crunch which affected everyone, both buyers and sellers.

Ifeanyi Nwoke said that the exorbitant cost of transportation meant a huge reduction in the usual exchange of visits, and that 2023 had both political and economic challenges.

He, however, expressed the hope that the coming year would be better.

(NAN)

