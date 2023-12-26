The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it seized 1,458,709kgs of illicit substances in December.
This was contained in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday by the agency’s Press Officer, Shuaibu Omale.
Mr Omale said the seized illicit drugs included cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.
In the same vein, the spokesperson said the command has arrested 103 suspects, representing drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.
Mr Omale added that the command gas carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state intending to enlighten the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.
He said, “It is paramount to note that 26 illicit drug joints were also dismantled while the command secured sux convictions and arraigned 24 suspects with December 2023.”
NAN
