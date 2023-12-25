President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on his 74th birthday.
Extolling the leadership hallmarks of Mr Ganduje, the president described the former governor of Kano State as a thorough-bred democrat who has devoted his life to the service of the people and Nigeria.
“I celebrate the national chairman of our great party as he turns 74 today. Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje is a consummate politician and accomplished public servant who rose from the bottom of both callings to the pinnacle.
“In my association with him, Dr. Ganduje has proved to be a loyal friend and dependable ally. He gives his all to everything he believes in, with a keen focus on effective execution. His management of our party since becoming the national chairman is a proven testimony of his capacity as a masterful politician,” the president said.
While wishing Mr Ganduje strength and good health, President Tinubu implored the APC national chairman not to relent in his service to Nigeria.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
December 25, 2023
