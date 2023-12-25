The Nigerian Army says its troops have killed 14 insurgents and rescued 13 kidnapped victims in Niger and Kaduna states.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Musa Yahaya, said this in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

Mr Yahaya said the troops killed the insurgents in continuation of the operations by 1 Division Nigerian Army, to rid the area of responsibility of violent extremists, insurgents and criminal elements.

“The highly motivated troops in coordinated offensives in Kaduna and Niger states cleared insurgents and violent extremists from several hideouts neutralising many and making significant recoveries.”

He said the troops on 23 December set out to clear the remnant of insurgents in Niger.

The troops, he said, made contact at Madawaki in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state and neutralised two insurgents with others fleeing with gunshot wounds, adding that the troops recovered two AK-47 Rifles, two AK-47 magazines and one motorcycle.

“Troops proceeded to the camp of eliminated insurgents leader, Ali Kachalla, where his foot soldiers cowardly absconded on troops’ approach.

“Search of the camp led to the rescue of 13 kidnap victims, all males,” he said, adding that the victims revealed that they had been abducted in Niger on 13 October.

He said troops also recovered items including an international passport suspected to belong to a high-profile affiliate of the insurgents and a few military and warlike accessories.

Mr Yahaya said the rescued persons had been referred to a military medical facility for medical attention and subsequently reunited with their families.

He said the troops also projected to another insurgents’ deserted camp dominated by insurgent leader, Alhaji Laye.

He said the troops searched the abandoned makeshift tents and recovered four AK-47 Rifle magazines.

“The camp was destroyed and troops returned to Madawaki where an insurgent’s storehouse was discovered with assorted soft drinks, cartons of bottled water, milk and energy drinks.

“Other items discovered in the storehouse were a generator and foodstuff. The items and the camp were destroyed.”

On operation in Kaduna State, Mr Yahaya said the troops had neutralised three insurgents at Maidaro in Birnin Gwari LGA on 23 December and recovered one AK-47 Rifle, one AK-47 Rifle magazine, one Dane gun and two motorcycles.

In Kidandan – Yadi general area of Birnin Gwari, the troops’ offensive also led to the destruction of insurgents camp, where the troops neutralised five insurgents and recovered 12 motorcycles.

Similarly, the troops operating at the Kachia axis while responding to a kidnap incident on 21 December, successfully launched an ambush along Maro junction and made contact with the kidnappers.

He said the troops neutralised three insurgents in the firefight that ensued, while others escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that the troops rescued one kidnapped victim, and recovered N50,000, two mobile phones, one motorcycle and two cutlasses.

“The rescued victim was rushed to a nearby military hospital for treatment, his dispossessed items returned to him and reunited with his family.

“In the early hours of Dec. 24, acting on credible intelligence, troops of 1 Division ambushed insurgents at Kwanar Batero in Kaduna State and neutralised one terrorist.

“Items recovered include one AK-47 Rifle, one magazine, five rounds of 7.62 mm, three motorcycles and one baofeng radio,” he said.

Mr Yahaya quoted the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation, WHIRL PUNCH, Valentine Okoro, as expressing satisfaction over the successes recorded in the operations.

Mr Okoro, a major-general, lauded the troops for the feat and charged them to continue to deny all insurgents and criminal elements in the area freedom of action.

(NAN)

